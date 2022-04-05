Style

Bobby Ray Parks completes fiery fit with monogrammed Goyard tote

by spin.ph staff
7 hours ago
PHOTO: (From Left) B.League, Bobby Ray Parks/Instagram

RAY Parks adds to his fiery bag game by casually showing off a new acquisition: a Goyard Artois tote, monogrammed with his initials.

The structured tote, with a double-lined canvas and four leather corners, joins Park’s eye-popping collection of luxury bags. On Instagram, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins Guard has shown off Supreme and MCM backpacks, a Christian Dior pouch, and a new find from Prada.

    Goyard is a fashion house that’s known to keep its prices (and stocks) close to the chest. But various luxury sites and forums peg the Goyard Artois MM around anywhere from $2,025 (around P103,000) to $2,175 (around P111,00) for classic colors, and $2,530 (around P129,000) to $2,625 (P134,000) for special colors.

    'Pinag-ipunan,' said Bobby Ray Parks of new tote

    On his post, Parks was quick to credit his own hard work to get this bag.

    “Pinag-ipunan hahaha,” he said in reply to Rico Maierhofer’s wife Jeck, who commented “noice bag”.

    He also posted a quote from Robert Kiyosaki’s bestselling financial advice book, Rich Dad, Poor Dad: “As I said, I wish I could say it was easy. It wasn't, but it wasn't hard either. But without a strong reason or purpose, anything in life is hard.”

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
