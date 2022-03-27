Ray Parks, Nagoya's rally against Kawasaki falls short

BOBBY Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins could not secure the sweep over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, suffering a 103-95 loss on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

The Filipino guard unfurled 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench, but Nagoya's late rally ended up for naught.

Nagoya rallied back from 15 points down in the third frame, 78-63, and got to within three, 96-93 after a Takumi Saito jumper in the last 1:57, but Kawasaki was ready and responded with Takumi Hasegawa nailing a big three and Pablo Aguilar scoring inside to make it an eight-point game, 101-93 with 29 seconds remaining.

Ray Parks and the Diamond Dolphins suffer their 12th loss in 37 games.

PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins/ B.LEAGUE

The Diamond Dolphins failed to replicate Saturday's 89-84 squeaker as they dropped to a 25-12 record, while the Brave Thunders improved to 32-11.

Yuma Fujii bannered Kawasaki with 22 points from his 4-of-6 shooting from deep, as well as six assists and two rebounds, while former Petron import Nick Fazekas got 19 points, seven boards, and six dimes in the conquest.

Scott Eatherton paced Nagoya with 24 points, 15 rebounds, four steals, and three assists, as Ovie Soko nabbed a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Diamond Dolphins continue this roadtrip next weekend against the Akita Northern Happinets at Takumi Arena.

