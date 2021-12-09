Health And Fitness

WATCH: At 39, Alex Cabagnot can still dunk with one hand

by Kate Reyes
2 hours ago
FOR 16 years (and counting), veteran guard Alex Cabagnot has impressed with his performances on the court.

Even in the recent 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, Cabaggie averaged 10.1 markers, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals for the San Miguel Beermen. He was later traded to Terrafirma for Simon Enciso, after 11 fruitful years with SMB where he won nine championships, as well as a Finals MVP nod in 2017.

Now, at 39, and with a new home in the league, Cabagnot is still up and running.

    Alex Cabagnot has still got it

    On his birthday on December 8, he shared a videoclip of himself pulling off a one-handed dunk at practice.

    Safe to say, the 6-foot-1 guard has still got it.

    We can't wait to see Cabagnot continue to live up to his PBA moniker, "The Crunchman", in the ongoing Governor's Cup.

