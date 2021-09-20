How boxing is taking Rayver Cruz to the next level

FOR almost two decades in showbiz, Rayver Cruz has been a dynamo on the dance floor.

When it comes to dancing, the 32-year-old is easily among the long list of celebrities who can perform. With the pandemic, Cruz also found a new stage to showcase his dancing skills: the TikTok app.

However, Rayver is set to keep staying in the limelight, as he recently signed a contract renewal with the GMA network.

What's fueling his crazy energy these days? Boxing.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For Rayver Cruz, boxing is the perfect pandemic-era exercise

"Sobrang beneficial kasi ng boxing, since I started, sure ako lumakas 'yung hangin ko at 'yung resistensiya ko," he told SPIN Life. "Pagdating sa pagsayaw, ngayon 'pag may mga productions ako, mas kaya ko nang sumayaw ng solid three minutes, dati kasi sandali lang, pagod na agad ako."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Over the lockdown, Cruz, who's a casual basketball player, ventured more into boxing, as it's more safe, COVID-wise, compared to a team sport.

"Ang nang-engganyo kasi sa akin ay si Rodjun [Cruz, his brother]. Gusto ko siya kasi nakakapag-train ka na, nakakapag-exercise ka pa. Ilang years ko na din ginagawa 'to, and since nagsimula ako, hindi na siya nawala sa sistema ko. 'Yung long-time coach namin, naging close friend na din," he shared.

As a fitness enthusiast himself, Rayver bared that he observed both minor and major improvements in his body since he started engaging in the sport.

"Gumaan katawan ko, tapos lumakas din ako sa jogging. Napansin ko din mas mabilis 'yung agility ko. Boxing kasi, naging pampalit ko siya sa basketball, especially right now," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Boxing experiencing a renaissance

More than just playing it, he's also part of the growing fandom. In fact, the recent feat of boxers in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the country brought home three medals from Nesthy Petecio (Silver), Carlo Paalam (Silver), and Eumir Marcial (bronze), the moment was extra emotional for the celebrity dancer.

"Nung Olympics, sobrang naiyak talaga ko. Grabe sigaw ko non. Nakaka-proud talaga, 'yun lagi kong sinasabi sa mga friends ko, isa sa mga kinatatakutan sa boxing mga Pinoy talaga, puso talaga," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.