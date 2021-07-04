Got a vaccine shot? Anytime Fitness will waive your joining fee

IF YOU’VE rolled up your sleeves to get a vaccine, get ready to roll up your sleeves to lift some weights.

Anytime Fitness is offering a “Get Back on Track” program for people who’ve gotten at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine and are looking to become members of the 24-hour gym chain. Just present proof of vaccination — in most cases, a vaccine card — when you sign up for a year’s membership, and you’ll get a bunch of freebies.

The gym chain will waive your joining fee, and offer you one free personal training session. Plus, they’ll also throw in a free Health Optimization Program Assessment.

This campaign will run all the way until September 2021.

Anytime Fitness: 'We hope to encourage vaccine awareness'

In a statement, Anytime Fitness Asia’s chief operating officer Ryan Cheal said: "With vaccines becoming more accessible in the Philippines, we hope to contribute to vaccine awareness and confidence by providing incentives and encouraging people to resume their journey to a healthier lifestyle.”

Shuttered back in March with the surge of COVID cases and the return of the enhanced community quarantines, Anytime Fitness branches reopened just last month, although at just 20 percent capacity.

In early June, Anytime Fitness was part of a "Fitness Alliance" of Philippine-based gyms that called for the reopening of the fitness industry, citing that exercise was essential to public health.

At the time, Cheal said: “Overall, health and fitness clubs are not hotspots [and are not] uniquely contributing to the spread of coronavirus.”

