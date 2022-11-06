11/11 Deal: Anytime Fitness will offer 20% off on new memberships

JUMPSTART YOUR holiday fitness plan with a new membership promo, right in time for Singles Day.

From November 11 to 25, you can grab a new Anytime Fitness membership at 20 percent off. Joining fees are also waived if you grab this promo at 11/11. Key fobs — which will allow you access to your home gym, and then, after 30 days, any of their gyms worldwide — will also be available for just P2,500.

The global gym chain, which has multiple branches across the Philippines, has been touting this promotion over the past couple of weeks in a series of Facebook posts with the hashtags #BeRealAF and #BeTheChange.

You can inquire about this promo at your nearest Anytime Fitness branch, or by going online at anytimefitness247.ph.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.