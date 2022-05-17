ANTA expands with new North EDSA flagship store

LOOKS like the Philippines will begin to see more ANTA stores in the coming months.

The Chinese sports giant just launched its biggest retail space yet on the second floor of SM North EDSA Annex to mark its expansion all over the metro.

The ANTA Flagship store is a 266 square-meter shop which houses the brands full lineup of items sold in the country. It sells basketball, running, to sports lifestyle merch, as well as a full collection of women's footwear and apparel.

"ANTA remains confident of the economic recovery of the Philippines from the pandemic. We are halfway through our goal of 20 stores by the end of 2022. [We] are dedicated to increasing its presence and becoming more accesible to the Filipino sportwear consumer," said JP Paglinawan, ANTA PH general manager.

The brand also partnered with the Adamson Soaring Falcons, sponsoring their UAAP Season 84 official jerseys and shoes. The San Marcelino-based squad capped off the season in fifth place with a 6-8 record.

ANTA launches new KT7 colorway

Alongside the store launch last Saturday, ANTA launched a limited release of NBA star Klay Thompson's signature shoe, KT7, in the 'Secondary Element' colorway. Only 12 pairs were made available to the public.

Ateneo Blue Eagles' Raffy Verano, Rain or Shine's Anton Asistio, and Jerom Lastimosa of AdU also attended the launch.

Internationally, ANTA athletes include Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets, Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, Precious Achiuwa of the Toronto Raptors, Terance Mann of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu, among others.

