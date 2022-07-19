Food-inspired Shock The Game Show 4 colorways powered Asistio's RoS performance

PROVING THAT food is never far from anyone's mind, ANTA's newest collection of the Shock The Game SHOW 4 is inspired by the globally-recognized cuisine.

Take a look at the four colorways, and their stomach-rumbling inspirations:

ANTA Shock the Game SHOW 4 "Seafood"

The blue and pink colors replicate that of the ocean and the rawness of the fresh catch.

ANTA Shock the Game SHOW 4 "Crayfish"

Comes in contrasting crustacean orange and white tones, just like the stripes of freshwater lobsters.

ANTA Shock the Game SHOW 4 "Barbecue"

Lime, orange, and yellow can be found on this barbecue-inspired colorway.

ANTA Shock the Game SHOW 4 "River Snail Rice Noodle"

In purple and yellow, the River Snail colorway takes inspiration from Chinese instant noodles.

Apart from the colorful designs, the Shock The Game Show 4 also sports the NitroEdge midsole technology, which provides maximum cushioning. The upper of the shoe is made from elastic built-in layer to keep the foot locked in place.

Morever, the midfoot provides torsional resistance, as the outsole is stabilized enough for the blacktop.

Prior to its release date, ANTA athlete Anton Asistio of Rain or Shine was able to put it to the test.

On a game last weekend, Asistio topscored for RoS in a game against Terrafirma, racking up 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist — all on the Seafood colorway.

He talked about how the new shoe helped his performance that night.

"Very comfortable, ako kasi, particular and choosy talaga with the shoes, I wore it once to practice, and I didn't even have to break it in, kasi comfortable," he said. "I also like the tranction, yung fit niya is really wrapped around with the foot and I feel like I'm one with the shoe."

The collection released last Monday, July 18, and is now available in ANTA stores nationwide.

