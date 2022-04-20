Low version of Anta KT7 drops today for P6,995

AS THE Warriors continue their campaign against the Nuggets, Anta has announced that the low-cut version of Klay Thompson’s signature shoe has officially dropped in the Philippines. The light blue colorway unveiled by Anta Philippines features a wave-like texture as a call back to 1/2 of the Splash Brothers.

It will retail for P6,995 — P1,000 cheaper than its original high-cut counterpart.

Like the original KT7, which released in the Philippines in early December, it’s available in Titan and Titan22.com. Majority of Anta branches will also carry the KT7 Low except Anta Eastwood and Anta Cloverleaf.

Anta KT7 Low, P6,995









Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

The KT7 features a nitrogen-infused midsole for greater cushioning — a first for the company, which plans to roll out the Nitrogen Technology to majority of its line in three years. It’s currently seeing great action in the hardcourt, where Thompson, fresh from a two-and-a-half-year long layoff, is averaging 20.4 points a game since his return in January.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.