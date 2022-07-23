Creamline vents ire on shorthanded Choco Mucho to get back on track

CREAMLINE bounced back from a tough loss with a sweep of sister team Choco Mucho, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22, to improve to 3-1 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, Saturday night, at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cool Smashers are now tied at the second spot with PLDT and are a win away from a semifinals berth.

Still suffering from a depleted lineup as five players are out due to injuries and health issues, the Flying Titans are on the brink of elimination as they slid to 1-3.

Tots Carlos led the charge with 25 points, scoring 23 attacks, one block, and one ace, while Jema Galanza added 10 markers.

“Galing kami from a loss 'di ba so we really wanna bawi this time and win every game,” said Carlos.

Team captain Alyssa Valdez’s nine-point outing was complemented with her superb defense, providing 15 digs and 12 receptions.

Despite missing key cogs, Choco Mucho kept up with loaded Creamline in the opening set, staying within striking distance. Knotted at 22-all, Carlos flexed her muscles in the wings and racked up three straight points to take a one-set lead.

The second set spelled a different story, with the Cool Smashers dominating the Flying Titans with an 11-point beating, 25-14, for a 2-0 lead.

Hoping to snatch a set from the reigning champions, the Flying Titans fired off a 7-1 start but the Cool Smashers unloaded 16 attacks and two blocks for a commanding sweep in front of 15,237 fans.

Caitlyn Viray kept the nine-woman Choco Mucho fighting with 12 points.

