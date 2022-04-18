Aljon Mariano’s laid-back fit makes the case for wired earphones

THROUGHOUT the Governors’ Cup playoffs, Aljon Mariano’s “tunnel walks” against a concrete wall have become a familiar sight to those who follow the Ginebra gunner’s Instagram account.

His latest upload features a new Gen Z trend: wired earphones.

"Humble 'retro' corded headphones are making an unexpected return, for both aesthetic and practical reasons," wrote Wall Street Journal's Rory Satran in an article that took a look at how the new trend is fighting back against the ubiquity of AirPods and other wireless wearables.

Despite mobile phone manufacturers’ best efforts to get people to move to wireless audio by removing the headphone jack, listening to music or podcasts on a cord connection has become the newest fad to hit Gen Z consumers.

On TikTok, wired headphones exploded into viral status when user @thedigifairy called them a “vintage accessory.” That short clip of popular celebrities with telltale white wires snaking out of their ears has been viewed more than 2.8 million times.

Aljon Mariana rocks Easter weekend fit

You can spot those same white wires on Mariano, who has spent most of the conference recovering from his leg injury. The earphones pair neatly with his white shirt and white adidas EQT Support ADV Primeknits. He completes the look with a plaid button-down and gray joggers.

Ginebra will take on the Bolts on Wednesday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m. for Game 6 of their Finals series. If the Gin Kings can hammer out the win, that would be the final nail on Meralco's coffin in their fourth Governors' Cup finals faceoff.

