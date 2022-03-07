In fiery ‘Super Mariano’ fit, Aljon wears Melting Sadness x Adidas Forum Low

IT’S A fit IG commenters are calling “Super Mariano.”

In a style post from the weekend, Aljon Mariano channeled his inner Nintendo plumber by donning tan overalls over a rolled-up tee. He may not have a mustache and a cap, but several followers saw the resemblance to the popular video game character.

“Super Mariano!” said one, followed by fire emoji.

What Mario doesn’t have, though, is an adidas Forum Low x Melting Sadness collab on his Goomba-stomping feet.

The DIY aesthetic of the shoe — complete with tacked stitching and a patchwork of textures — matched the working class vibe of the Gin King’s weekend fit.

Melting Sadness x adidas Forum Low, P6,500

The pair of sneakers is a collaboration between the global sportswear company and the brand of Chinese artist Zhang Quan. It currently retails adidas for P6,500.

Mariano also posted an unboxing picture of the shoe, as well as a closeup of the Melting Sadness logo and adidas' trefoil on the tongue.

On the post, teammate Mark Caguioa jokingly commented, "ohhhhhh hellllo noohhhh."

Mariano was not able to any action yesterday as Ginebra clinched a quarterfinals berth with their 104-93 takedown of Rain or Shine.

