Why Aldin Ayo wears slippers, pajamas to Converge practices

THEY say you shouldn’t bring your work home.

Aldin Ayo brings his home to work.

After all, the Converge coach eats, breathes, and sleeps basketball so much that he puts on his cozy sleepwear to practices.

On the eve of the FiberXers’ PBA Commissioner’s Cup game last week, the workaholic coach conducted a walkthrough of plays at Gatorade Hoops Center wearing a loose black shirt, checkered pajamas, and trendy Alfombra slippers.

Aldin Ayo on wearing slippers to practice

“Ito pinaka-komportable eh,” Ayo shared with a smile after practice. “Lahat naman tayo eh, gusto natin mangyari yun na habang nagtatrabaho tayo, gusto natin komportable tayo. Komportable tayo sa lahat, mas makakapagtrabaho ka ng maayos.”

Apart from drinking coffee during games, his OOTDs in practice are just part of the 45-year-old PBA rookie coach’s routine to focus on his work – and juggle it with taking care of his ailing mother.

Ayo shared he has 20 pairs of the Alfombra slippers, including the custom-made pair he was wearing that had “Mayhem” etched on the sole, crafted by a local shoemaker.

“I love going to practices with these slippers, sandals,” Ayo said. “And minsan naka-pajama. Kasi sometimes, I go straight here na palaging kulang sa tulog, so after waking up, just wash the face, breakfast na sa daan, then go straight here na nakapang-tulog.”

“Wala namang naging problema, kasi nagpaalam naman ako sa team namin,” he added. “Pwede naman. As long walang mga tipong mga functions na may mga photo shoot na kailangan mag-uniform, I always go to practices like this.”

Surely, Converge management hardly cares what Ayo wears or drinks as long as the FiberXers sustain their success and continue to raise the banner for independent teams.