Coaching and coffee a perfect blend for Aldin Ayo

ANTIPOLO – Converge coach Aldin Ayo caught the attention of fans on Friday, and it's not only because of the FiberXers’ blowout victory over TNT in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

During the same game, Ayo was caught by TV cameras drinking coffee while in the middle of the FiberXers’ 130-117 win over the Tropang GIGA.

Ayo also had a cup of coffee with him during Converge’s 77-71 win over Blackwater at the Ynares Center.

When asked about it, Ayo said that, just like everyone else, he also needs to drink coffee to get himself going during the game.

But Ayo admitted he also needs coffee for a purpose because he only gets a few hours of sleep in his desire to prepare the best way possible for a game.

Aside from drinking coffee, Ayo said he is also wearing a jacket for the same reason that he hasn’t been getting enough sleep before games.

“Ang kuwento kasi doon, palagi akong kulang sa tulog kaya nga palagi akong naka-jacket kasi kapag nilalamig ako, inaantok ako,” said Ayo.

“Just to keep myself sharp. Crucial sa akin ‘yung coffee at saka naka-jacket. Nag-aaverage ako ng three to four hours of sleep,” said Ayo.

When asked why he only gets a few hours of sleep, Ayo sald: “I keep reviewing the plays. I keep on working.

“Kaya kapag nilalamig ako, inaantok ako,” said Ayo.

The coffee seems to be working as Converge is now in the middle of a four-game winning streak after defeating Blackwater to take solo third in the team standings.

