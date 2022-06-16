Sneaker Spotting

AJ36 Low 'Light Orewood Brown' is lighter, cheaper, and out now for P9,195

by Lio Mangubat
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jordan Brand

WHILE WE await the official reveal of the Air Jordan 37, the AJ36 still has a few cards left up its sleeve, especially with the release of a low version.

Out now in Philippine stores is the Air Jordan 36 Low “Light Orewood Brown”, with a pleasing, natural shade on the upper, counterbalanced with a rich marbling on the outsole. A “Crimson Bliss” stripe along the midsole contour ties the shoe’s whole look together.

Air Jordan 36 Low "Light Orewood Brown", P9,195

Specs wise, it packs the same feature set as the original Air Jordan 36, but with a lower collar. However, Nike does claim that it is “one of the lightest Air Jordan shoes to date.”

The price is slightly cheaper than the highs, too: P9,195, compared to the original PP9,695.

The Air Jordan 36 Low “Light Orewood Brown” is out now in Jordan Manila, as well as Nike stores in Mall of Asia, Glorietta 3, and Trinoma. If you’re a member, you can also order it online via parkaccess.com.ph.

PHOTO: Jordan Brand

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
