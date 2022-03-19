Air Jordan 1 Low Golf will drop in Triple White for P7,595

IT MAY be a little tricky to keep clean while playing golf, but the heat you’ll be bringing to the fairways might well be worth it.

Jordan Brand will officially be releasing the AJ1 Low G in an all-white colorway this coming March 26, according to a post from distributor Nike Park Access. It will go for P7,595.

The ‘Shadow’ colorway was released back in January 14, and we expect this one to be just as in-demand. Park Access members can fill out a reservation form until 7 p.m. today, March 19, to get first dibs on the shoe.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf 'Triple White', P7,595

As Nike’s product description goes, “[I]t recreates the look of the low-cut original—but gives you everything you need to play 18 holes in comfort.” Traction patterns and an Air unit in the heel make this pair ready for the links, but it’s just a tremendous looking shoe, period.

