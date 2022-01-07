Hit the links in style with the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf, which will retail for P7,595

HIS AIRNESS is a big golf fanatic, so it’s no surprise that Jordan Brand — his own subsidiary within Nike — has started getting into the golf game.

The J11s, J6s, and J4s have all gotten their own version for the greens, with the latest, the Air Jordan 4 Golf “Bred”, featuring spikes on the outsole along with the classic color scheme.

But now, the most venerable Air Jordan silhouette of all time is getting its own golf version.

Nike Park Access has announced the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Shadow” will release in the Philippines on January 14, for the retail price of P7,595.

Park Access members were able to get first dibs on reservations for the shoe.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf, P7,595

Beyond the traction pattern on the outsole and the Jumpman Golf logo on the tongue, there’s little to indicate that this is a golf shoe. Rather than creating a shoe strictly for the links, it seems that Jordan Brand wanted to make another classic AJ, period. And you can’t get any more classic than an Air Jordan 1.

Only the “Shadow” colorway was announced by Park Access. But two other colorways — the immortal red-on-white “Chicago” and the Dior-esque “Wolf Grey” — have also been released for the Jordan 1 Low Golf.

