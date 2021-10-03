Ice cold kicks: Adidas Trae Young 1 now out for P6,500

THE HOTLY anticipated Trae Young 1 — in icy blue and bright red accents — is finally out in adidas PH. You can purchase them in select stores, or at adidas.com.ph. It is the first signature shoe of the up-and-coming Atlanta Hawks superstar, who’s been busy shilling the heck out of the shoe on his Instagram account.

First teased by Young in an IG story just before the 2021 NBA playoffs kicked off, the Trae Young 1 packs a Boost and Lightstrike combo (similar to theHarden Vol. 5) for both cushioning and responsiveness. You can go laceless with its half-bootie construction, but you can also lace up for extra lockdown, then hide them under the tongue cover.

It was initially launched in the United States on October 1 in four colorways, though only one, the Icee, is available here in the Philippines at the moment.

There's even an Icee mascot on the heel.

Check out some more pics below:

Adidas Trae Young 1, P6,500

“Adidas and I worked very closely on my first signature shoe and I’m hyped to finally let fans get a hold of them. When you wear these, you’re repping that ice cold mentality and the entire city of Atlanta,” said Trae Young in a statement.

Launching along with the Trae Young 1 is the ICEE collection, including shirts, shorts, track pants, and a pullover.

