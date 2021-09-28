Trae Young flaunts WWE title in Hawks' media day

A SIGN of things to come?

Trae Young sure isn't subtle in his desire to win an NBA championship, so much so that he came to the Atlanta Hawks' media day with a WWE Championship belt in tow.

The 23-year-old proudly flaunted his title belt — with the Hawks logo on its sideplate — and gamely posed for pictures ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Trae Young is a proud wrestling fan

Young is certainly a proud pro wrestling fan, not hesitating to get his hands dirty just like in his cameo appearance at an episode of SmackDown in Madison Square Garden two weeks ago.

He even announced WWE's pay-per-view event Day 1, set at the Hawks' home court State Farm Arena in Atlanta, set for New Year's Day of 2022.

Young, however, will have to put his money where his mouth is before he can parade that title belt again, hopefully come June next year.

With the 6-foot-1 sniper leading the charge, Atlanta made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but lost in six games to eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks.

