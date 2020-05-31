Shoe brands unite: adidas, Converse retweet Nike’s anti-racism message

REMEMBER the stark, simple anti-racism ad Nike produced in the wake of the death of George Floyd?

Rivals adidas and Converse just retweeted it.

The Germany-based shoe brand captioned their retweet: “Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make change.”

On Twitter, Converse's simple caption went: “Yes. We’re in.”

On Instagram, the Boston-based shoe company added: “Let’s all be part of the change. #UntilWeAllWin”

Nike replied to adidas’ retweet with a heart emoji.

Other netizens marveled at this once-in-a-lifetime moment of unity.

Some even asked the adidas and Nike to go beyond retweets, and actively collaborate in a product line for charity. An extraordinary ask, for sure — but then again, we live in extraordinary times.

New Balance did not take part in the resharing love. Instead, it released its own condemnation of racism on social media. Echoing the somber white text-on-black design of Nike’s ad, the shoe brand called for “not just words, but peaceful action.”

Puma announced that it was also contributing to a fund based in George Floyd's home state of Minnesota. "We need to take action together," implored the company.

Protests continue to roil America as anger mounts over the brutal slaying of George Floyd. NBA players like Jeremy Clarkson, JR Smith, and Jaylen Brown have gone beyond asking for justice for Floyd's death over social media, and actually joined the protest marches.

Some of these protests have spilled over into violence. Sneaker stores in New York, Los Angeles, and other cities have been hit by looters. Curfew has been imposed on 25 American cities, and a state of emergency has been declared over Los Angeles county by the state of California.