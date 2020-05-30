Nike takes stand against racism, boldly proclaims: ‘For Once, Don’t Do It’

AS protests against the death of George Floyd sweeps multiple cities in the US, shoe and apparel giant Nike has released what is perhaps the strongest, most direct corporate statement against racism.

In a new one-minute video released on their Instagram page and corporate site, Nike says: “For once, Don’t Do It.”

A play on the Swoosh’s famous tagline, these opening lines intro simple, bold statements, set on a black field with slow piano music in the background.

“Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America.”

“Don’t turn your back on racism.”

“Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us.”

“Don’t make any more excuses.”

“Don’t sit back and be silent.”

According to Adweek, the advertisement was developed by ad agency Wieden + Kennedy Portland.

“Nike has a long history of standing against bigotry, hatred and inequality in all forms,” a Nike spokesperson told the advertising trade publication. “We hope that by sharing this film we can serve as a catalyst to inspire action against a deep issue in our society and encourage people to help shape a better future.”

Nike is no stranger in corporate activism. In 2018, in support of the stand of endorser athlete Colin Kaepernick, the shoe brand re-signed the ex-football quarterback and made him the face of the 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign.

Protests from conservatives — including an angry tweet from President Trump — greeted the campaign when it was released in September 2018. But sales and stock price of the shoe brand increased after the release of the ad.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman was captured in a horrifying video that has galvanized protests in multiple cities across America. Many celebrities, including NBA stars, have condemned police brutality since the video went viral.

Clashes with the police, as well as looting and arson, have accompanied some of these protests. In Floyd’s state of Minnesota, a curfew has been imposed in an effort to restore order.

Kaepernick himself has tweeted in support of the protests, saying, "When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. [...] We have the right to fight back!" No stranger to being persecuted for his stance against police brutality, the ex-football star has also offered to pay for the legal fees of protestors, calling them 'freedom fighters'.

Authorities have arrested Derek Chauvin — the police officer seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck — and charged him with third-degree murder and manslaughter.