Francis Libiran’s SEA Games 'Agila' barong will soon be on sale for P20,000

FOR HIS second go at designing the official delegation barong for the SEA Games, Francis Libiran looked to a potent Philippine symbol — the high-flying national eagle.

“I have thought of featuring the magnificent and soaring Philippine Eagle as the focal point of the Barong. I also made use of Philippine fibers and materials which beautifully highlight my signature art deco embroidery,” he said in a release.

The red and blue of the flag is also incorporated in a left-side stripe that runs from collar to cuff.

EJ Obiena and the rest of SEA Games delegation wore the new SEA Games barong

The barong is, appropriately enough, nicknamed the ‘Agila.’ The previous 2019 edition, which was worn by more than 3,000 athletes during the opening day parade at new Clark City, was known as ‘The Flag.’

This year’s edition was worn by a more modest contingent of 30 athletes and officials during the march held at My Dinh National Stadium, led by flagbearer EJ Obiena.

“I’m ecstatic to once again dress our incredible athletes with my design. I have always been passionate about fusing my own design flare with our culture,” said the noted fashion designer.

The ‘Agila’ will soon be available for pre-order on Francis Libiran’s website. It will retail for P20,000.

