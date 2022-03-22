Scottie says superb showing vs TNT not a statement after Gilas omission

SCOTTIE Thompson nearly averaged a triple-double when Barangay Ginebra got rid of TNT Tropang Giga in its title retention bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

But he insisted it's no statement game.

Thompson led the Kings’ charge in the opening round of the playoffs, averaging 20.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in showing the Tropang Giga to the exit and negating the team’s twice-to-win disadvantage.

TNT coach Chot Reyes acknowledged the 28-year-old guard from Davao Del Sur was the difference-maker for Ginebra in their quarterfinals series especially in the Kings’ 104-92 win where Thompson finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists to forge a do-or-die game for a berth in the semifinals.

Was the performance good enough for Reyes to take a second look at Thompson for a spot in the Gilas Pilipinas team of which he is also the head coach?

For Thompson, it wasn’t meant as an audition for consideration in the national team.

Continue reading below ↓

“Trabaho lang siyempre sa mother team namin,” he admitted. “For now focus ako dito sa team namin, siyempre balik semis. After two years yata, ang tagal na namin hindi nakapag-semis.”

Thompson wasn’t included in the 16-man Gilas Pilipinas pool set to defend the men’s gold in the coming 31st Southeast Asian Games. Ginebra teammate Japeth Aguilar though, was given a call-up.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The high-leaping 6-foot-1 Thompson, one of the best rebounding guards in PBA history, once wore the Gilas jersey during the time of coach Yeng Guiao.

But the Ginebra star said he’ll always consider suiting up for the national team whenever he’s called.

“Kung anuman yung mag come up or anumang mangyari sa ganung bagay, tignan natin,” Thompson said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.