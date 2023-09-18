Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dodong Villegas guides Vavavoom to victory in PSA Cup

    Ruben Tupas-trained Vavavoom wins by five lengths from Lucky Lea
    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    VAVAVOOM, with Andrew “Dodong” Villegas on top, was a cut above the rest in the PSA Cup in the rain on Sunday at the Metro Turf in Malvar, Batangas.

    Vavavoom burst out of the gates and sustained a torrid pace en route to winning the 1.4-kilometer race by five lengths with a clocking of one minute and 25.8 seconds.

    The Dan Camanero-saddled Lucky Lea, CP Henson-ridden Biglang Buhos and JA Guce-mounted Denueis Son settled for crumbs, winding up second to fourth places, respectively.

    Vavavoom was trained by veteran Ruben Tupas and multi-titled horse owner and breeder Sandy Javier.

    Vavavoom

      Philracom president Reli de Leon was accompanied in the awarding ceremony by his acting executive director Ronaldo Corpuz and MMCTI’s race manager Rondy Prado.

