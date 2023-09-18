Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    'Mr. Irrelevant?' Final pick Regie Basibas revels in chance to make PBA

    ‘You always dream of this’
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    REGIE Boy Basibas caught the last bus to the PBA Season 48 Draft.

    Literally.

    See FULL LIST of 79 players picked in PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft

    The former University of Sto. Tomas stalwart was the 79th and last man selected from the rookie pool on Sunday at the Market! Market! in Taguig.

    Basibas admitted feeling uneasy as the players beside and around him were being called one by one on stage.

    “I was nervous, I was shaking, and eager to be called. I never knew where I would land,” he said of the experience.

    “But I was hopeful.”

    pba rookie draft full picture class picture

    The apprehension turned into excitement later on after Arvin Tolentino mentioned his name as Northport’s final pick for the draft that lasted for more than two hours.

    “It was a great feeling. You always dreamed of this moment. And now it has come true,” said Basibas.

      While ending up being signed by Northport, which picked a total of 11 rookies, could be a far-fetched idea, Basibas said he’s more than willing to show up in the Batang Pier practices to have a feel of how it plays for a PBA team.

      “For sure, I’ll try to see them (in practice),” he said.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
