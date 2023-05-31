Rhythmic gymnastics gets spotlight as Philippines hosts Asian tilt

THE Philippines will host the 19th Junior and 14th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships from May 31 to June 3 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Philippine bets Breanna Labadan and Daniela Dela Pisa are among the more than 200 athletes from 20 countries participating in the competition, which also serves as a qualifier for the World Championships to be held in Valencia, Spain this year.

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines hopes that rhythmic gymnastics, through the country’s hosting, will gain interest following the success of Carlos Yulo in the artistic gymnastics.

“Most of the time, they are more familiar with artistic gymnastics because of the Yulos. But now, we are promoting the rhythmic gymnastics. Hopefully, we can also promote other disciplines of gymnastics,” said tournament director Anna Lou Carreon during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Labadan, who is training in Hungary, is expected to contend in the all-around as well as the apparatuses – hoop, ball, three ribbons and two balls, clubs, and ribbon

Dela Pisa is also seen as a contender in the hoop where she won a gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.