Carl Tamayo begs off from Gilas Pilipinas pool citing knee injury

CARL Tamayo has begged off from consideration for the Gilas Pilipinas team to the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup due to a knee injury.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes said Tamayo has already informed the team about his situation.

"I think we got word today that Carl Tamayo is going to beg off because he doesn't think he is going to be fully healthy through the entire process," said Reyes following Monday's national team practice at the Meralco Gym.

With Tamayo begging off, the Gilas pool is now down to 20 players.

Tamayo is just one of the players from the pool who have injuries although he is the first one to pull out.

“We respect that. That’s one person less,” said Reyes.

Reyes said the knee injury isn’t serious, but it will take time for Tamayo to be in shape for the Lithuania training camp.

“His MRI didn’t show any significant injury but I think he needs to get some work done on his knee. I think he needs to get some TRP next week. It’s going to take another week pa before it is strong enough to work out. By that time, it will be too late for Lithuania,” said Reyes.

Reyes said the team is already preparing for Tamayo’s absence.

“We are already planning for that,” said Reyes.