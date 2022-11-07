Carlos Yulo wins silver in vault, bronze in parallel bars at worlds

CARLOS Yulo ended his campaign in the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships with a silver medal in the vault and a bronze medal in the parallel bars in Liverpool, Great Britain on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Yulo finished third with 15.366 points in his final event of the tournament, losing to Zou Jingyuan of China who took the parallel bars gold with an impressive score of 16.166. Lukas Dauser of Germany took silver with 15.500.

Yulo also got the silver in the vault as he failed to duplicate his performance in Kitakyushu, Japan where he got a gold in the vault and a silver in the parallel bars.

Yulo placed second in the vault earlier in the day after scoring 14.950, but Artur Davtyan of Armenia came up with a better score with a 15.050 to capture the gold medal.

The Tokyo Olympian was unable to secure a gold medal in the competition, missing out on a medal in the floor exercise, his pet event, after placing seventh in the final.

Competing for the first time in all events since 2019, Yulo did a respectable showing in the men’s individual all-around by finishing in eighth place.

