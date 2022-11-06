Caloy Yulo denied a golden double by Armenian in vault final

CARLOS Yulo was beaten by Artur Davtyan of Armenia for the vault title in the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Sunday in Liverpool, Great Britain.

The 22-year-old Yulo was denied a golden double in the vault, settling for the silver medal against the seventh of eighth gymnasts in the finals.

Yulo was running first after a score of 14.950 until Davtyan tallied a 15.050.

Still, Yulo is set to take home a silver medal with still one event to go, making up for the disappointing performance in the floor exercise final where he finished seventh in his pet event.

Yulo will still compete in the final of the parallel bars final to close the competition.

