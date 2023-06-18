Caloy Yulo rules vault to bag second gold in Asian gymnastics meet

CARLOS Yulo seized his second gold medal in the 10th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships, topping the men's vault at the OCBC Arena in Singapore on Sunday.

Yulo registered 14.299 to beat Abdulaziz Mirvaliev of Kazakhstan (14.083) and Kim Jaeho of Korea (13.766) for the top spot in the apparatus.

The 23-year-old Yulo on Saturday claimed his first gold in the Asian tilt in ruling the floor exercise.

Yulo was joined in the final by Juancho Miguel Besana, who placed eighth in the competition with a score of 13.417. Besana is coming off a win in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games vault.

Yulo is still slated to compete in the parallel bars and horizontal bars final on Sunday.

