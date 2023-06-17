Aleah Finnegan takes vault bronze in the Asian Championships

ALEAH Finnegan wound up with a bronze medal for the Philippines on Saturday in the women’s vault of the 10th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Aleah Finnegan performance in Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

The 20-year-old Finnegan registered 13.483 to take the third spot in the apparatus, with Yeo Seojeong of Korea getting the gold with a 14.317 and Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan obtaining the silver with 13.517.

It is Finnegan’s highest accomplishment since donning the Philippines since bagging gold medals in the all-around and vault in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam last year.

Finnegan also clinched a spot in the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium after her seventh-place finish in the women’s all-around.

Finnegan, who once competed for the United States in the Pan American Games, was also coming off a silver medal finish for Louisiana State University in the NCAA Division I gymnastics championships last April.

Finnegan is set to go for more medals on Sunday when she competes in the floor exercise and the balance beam together with Emma Malabuyo.

Kylee Kvamme also booked a seat in the worlds to be held in Antwerp, Belguim from September 30 to October 8 after placing 14th in the women’s all-around.