Caloy Yulo tops vault for second gold in Asian Championship

CALOY Yulo won his second gold in the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships, topping the vault on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

Yulo scored 14.800 to top the apparatus in a follow-up to the floor exercise title he captured on Friday night. Tachibana Shiga of Japan took the silver and Kim Hansol of Korea bagged the bronze.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The 22-year-old Yulo ruled the same event in the worlds last year in Kitakyushu, Japan.

The Filipino gymnast continued to impress in the competition with still one apparatus left as he will compete in the final of the parallel bars later.

Yulo bagged silver in the individual all-around.

