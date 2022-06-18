Caloy Yulo places fourth in rings, goes for gold in vault at Asian Championships

CALOY Yulo missed a medal in the still rings, placing fourth in the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

Yulo scored 14.000 in his routine, .200 behind bronze medalist Lin Guan-Yi of Chinese Taipei. Earlier in the day, the Filipino gymnast took the gold in the floor exercise.

Lan Xingyu of China won the gold with a score of 14.500, while Ahmad Kohani Mahdi of Iran captured the silver with 14.433.

Yulo gets another opportunity to win gold medals on Saturday as he competes in the vault, the same event where he won the world title in 2021, and in the parallel bars.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

