PSC to step in after 'technicality' casts doubt on Yulo incentives

DESPITE a technicality in the law forfeiting his claim to P1.5 million, Caloy Yulo has been promised an incentive by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for winning a gold and silver medal at the 50th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

PSC chairman William Ramirez on Monday said the government sports agency is now evaluating the amount Yulo will be receiving for the two medals, which will then be forwarded to the board for approval.

“Mayroon. It is now being evaluated by the executive director. Once recommended by GAP [Gymnastics Association of the Philippines] into the NSA Affairs, they will endorse to my office for board approval,” said Ramirez.

Caloy Yulo wins silver with his routine in the parallel bars. PHOTO: AP

Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act states that a gold and silver medal at a world championship will be worth P1 million and P500,000 respectively.

However, the law indicated that the world-level competition must be held at least every two years with entries from at least 45 countries participating.

Yulo won a gold medal in the vault and silver in the parallel bars in the worlds on Sunday in Kitakyushu, Japan.

'Technicality'

While the world championships drew 56 countries, the gymnastics event has been mostly an annual affair. It was last held in 2019 and the 50th edition was only moved from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yulo's vault gold medal made him a world champion for the second consecutive time following his victory in the floor exercise in 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. The 21-year-old added a silver medal to his name when he placed second in the parallel bars.

Yulo actually received an incentive of P1 million for his gold medal in 2019, and P250,000 for his bronze medal in 2018 where he became the first Filipino to win a medal in the gymnastics worlds.

