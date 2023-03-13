Caloy Yulo earns second gold in World Cup Series Baku

CARLOS Yulo took another gold in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup AGF Trophy, taking the vault crown in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sunday.

Yulo averaged 14.933 in his two attempts to take his second gold in the Baku stop of the World Cup series.

Harry Hepworth of Great Britian got the silver with 14.816 followed by Shek Wai Hung of Hong Kong with 14.716.

Yulo made a huge follow-up to his parallel bars gold on Saturday where he registered 15.400.

In the World Cup Series meet in Doha just over a week ago, Yulo bagged the floor exercise title.

