Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Mar 13
    Gymnastics

    Caloy Yulo earns second gold in World Cup Series Baku

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: FIG

    CARLOS Yulo took another gold in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup AGF Trophy, taking the vault crown in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sunday.

    Yulo averaged 14.933 in his two attempts to take his second gold in the Baku stop of the World Cup series.

    See Carlos Yulo takes parallel bars gold in World Cup series in Baku

    Harry Hepworth of Great Britian got the silver with 14.816 followed by Shek Wai Hung of Hong Kong with 14.716.

    Yulo made a huge follow-up to his parallel bars gold on Saturday where he registered 15.400.

    Caloy Yulo

    In the World Cup Series meet in Doha just over a week ago, Yulo bagged the floor exercise title.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: FIG

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again