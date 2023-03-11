Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Carlos Yulo takes parallel bars gold in World Cup series in Baku

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    Caloy Yulo wins silver with his routine in the parallel bars.
    PHOTO: AP

    CARLOS Yulo claimed a gold medal in the parallel bars in the continuing action of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup AGF Trophy in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    Caloy Yulo in FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup AGF Trophy

    Yulo took the parallel bars title with a score of 15.400, beating Kovtun Illia of Ukraine (15.366) and Bernard Cameron-Lie of France (14.600) in the third stop of the World Cup series.

    Yulo has now won two gold medals in the series after ruling the floor exercise in Doha, Qatar. The Filipino gymnast has also bagged one silver and two bronzes in the series.

    The 22-year-old Yulo placed second in the qualifiers with a score of 15.333 to make up for his 21st-place finish in the floor exercise qualification.

    As of posting time, Yulo will still be competing in the rings final.

