Elbow injury fails to stop Caloy Yulo from successful bid in worlds

UNKNOWN to many, Caloy Yulo was actually competing with an injury during the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Caloy Yulo on injury before tournament

Yulo bared that he suffered an injury in his elbow following an accident in training where he fell while training in the high bar. That forced Yulo to not participate in the high bar, pommel horse, and rings, and out of contention for the all-around.

“Dapat talaga anim po siya kaso na-aksidente ako,” said Yulo. “Nung nagpe-prepare ako mag-routine two months ago before the world championship, na-aksidente ako sa high bar. Nakabitaw po ako, then parang humampas ako sa lapag.”

“’Yung elbow ko po, sumakit ng sobra. Hindi ko ma-stretch for three weeks,” Yulo said.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 21-year-old Yulo said he had his elbow checked and was told not to force himself in training so that he could recover at the soonest possible time.

Still, the parallel bars were also in doubt at first due to the injury, but made the decision to go through with it as the pain was manageable.

“May times po (na masakit) pero hindi na po ganun kasakit bago kami pumunta doon,” he added.

Despite his condition, Yulo overcame the odds to capture the gold in the vault to become a two-time champion in the worlds while also adding a silver in the parallel bars.

Yulo ruled the vault with a score of 14.916, while also coming away with a solid effort in the parallel bars with a score of 15.300 that was only bested by Hu Xuwei of China.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Yulo allayed fears that the injury is still bothering him, as he is ready to back to training in preparation for the next competition in December in Japan.

Continue reading below ↓

“Wala naman pong buto. Muscles lang po na na-overstretch. Wala naman pong major injury,” said Yulo

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.