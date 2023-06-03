Tony Lascuna, Angelo Que see action as PGT goes to Valley Golf Club

TONY Lascuna is back along with Angelo Que as the Philippine Golf Tour holds the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge starting on Tuesday at the Valley Golf Club South course in Antipolo.

Bacolod champion Ira Alido and Iloilo winner Rupert Zaragosa are also set to see action in the P2 million championship with Clyde Mondilla, Zanieboy Gialon and Justin Quiban.

Alido, Mondilla, Que and Quiban vied in the Asian Development Tour in Thailand, while Lascuna and Gialon are coming off stints in the Taiwan PGA Tour.

Jhonnel Ababa is coming off victory in Villamor in the circuit put up by ICTSI.

Also back on Tour are Lloyd Go, Sean Ramos, Gen Nagai, Kristoffer Arevalo and Leandro Bagtas with top amateurs Aidric Chan, Carl Corpuz, Kirby Lachica and Marvin Mendoza beefing up the cast as Tour invitees.

Valley Golf is hosting a PGT leg for the first time in nine years.

“My confidence level is high coming off a win,” said Ababa in Filipino. “I also don’t think we need to make some adjustments at Valley since we all know the course by heart even if we hadn’t played it for a long time.”

What he does expect is the stiff challenge from the rest of the cast, including Joenard Rates, Guido van der Valk, Reymon Jaraula, Mike Bibat, Jay Bayron, Marvin Dumandan, Frankie Miñoza, Gerald Rosales, Albin Engino, Enrico Gallardo, Fidel Concepcion and Keanu Jahns.

Korea’s Min Seong Kim and Hyun Ho Rho also look to figure in the title hunt after finishing sixth and ninth, respectively at Vilalmor, while Gabriel Manotoc, Josh Jorge, Russell Bautista, Jonas Magcalayo, Elee Bisera, Don Petil and Ivan Monsalve all seek a strong finish in the sixth leg of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit.

