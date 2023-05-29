Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, May 29
    Golf

    Fil-Am Rico Hoey closes in on PGA Tour status with Korn Ferry win

    by from the web
    5 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Rico Hoey Instagram

    RICO Hoey ended a six-year title drought by topping the 2023 Visit Knoxville Open on Sunday in Tennessee (Monday, Manila time).

    The Fil-Am golfer birdied No. 18 for a closing 65 and a 14-under total at Holston Hills Country Club.

    See Juvic Pagunsan bags second Japan Golf Tour title

    The victory gives Hoey 500 points, moving him to No. 2 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour rankings with 1,257 points, behind Ben Kohles (1,278 points).

    The top 30 players after the Korn Ferry season will earn PGA Tour status for next year.

    A former Philippine team member, Hoey won by a stroke over Chase Seiffert and Norman Xiong of the US.

    It was Hoey’s first title on the Korn Ferry Tour and first victory since topping the 2017 Freedom 55 Financial Championship on the PGA Tour Canada.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Rico Hoey Instagram

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again