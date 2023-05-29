Fil-Am Rico Hoey closes in on PGA Tour status with Korn Ferry win

RICO Hoey ended a six-year title drought by topping the 2023 Visit Knoxville Open on Sunday in Tennessee (Monday, Manila time).
The Fil-Am golfer birdied No. 18 for a closing 65 and a 14-under total at Holston Hills Country Club.
The victory gives Hoey 500 points, moving him to No. 2 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour rankings with 1,257 points, behind Ben Kohles (1,278 points).
The top 30 players after the Korn Ferry season will earn PGA Tour status for next year.
A former Philippine team member, Hoey won by a stroke over Chase Seiffert and Norman Xiong of the US.
It was Hoey’s first title on the Korn Ferry Tour and first victory since topping the 2017 Freedom 55 Financial Championship on the PGA Tour Canada.