Tommy Manotoc named chairman emeritus of Jungolf Foundation

FORMER national team coach Tommy Manotoc has been named chairman emeritus of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP).

Manotoc served as coach for the men’s national team in the Southeast Asian Games and was president of the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

“In recognition of Mr. Manotoc’s contribution to Philippine golf as a many time national player, national team coach and a captain, former president of the NGAP and the only Filipino member in the R&A, the wealth of wisdom that he can impart to the JGFP, the JGFP Board of Trustees elevates Mr. Manotoc to Chairman Emeritus,” said newly-elected president Oliver Gan, a former junior golfer.

Manotoc also coached in the PBA, winning six championships including a Grand Slam title with the Crispa Redmanizers in 1983, and served as deputy commissioner of the pro league in 1965.

The JGFP and the management of the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club have signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the club to be the home of the JGFP for the next five years. Under the agreement, JGFP members can practice for free on weekdays and for a fee of P500 on weekends.

Eagle Ridge, which is located in General Trias, Cavite, and Riviera Sports in Silang, Cavite are the venues of the JGFP Inter-School Championship that started last week. Also, broadcast firm gsat.tv has joined as sponsor of the JGFP, with talks ongoing for the coverage of the Inter-School tournament.

