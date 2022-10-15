JGFP Inter-School golf tourney returns after two-year absence

THE stage is set for the country’s top young golfers as the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) kicks off its program with the Inter-School Championship starting on Sunday in Cavite.

A total of 190 participants are scheduled to tee off for the four tournament levels, with the Lower School level set to be held at Riviera Sports and Country in Silang, while the Middle School, Junior and Senior High will have its competition at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in General Trias.

Participating in the Lower School are from K1 to Grade 3, while in the Middle School are golfers from Grades 4, 5 and 6. In the Junior High are from Grades 7, 8 and 9, and for Senior High are from Grades 10, 11 and 12.

Oliver Gan, recently president of JGFP, said that it’s good to see the high number of registered participants, which is a good sign that there is excitement from the young players to again play and represent their respective schools.

“It’s overwhelming to see the participating schools, and the number of players expected to show up when competition begins,” said Gan, who once played as a junior golfer.

“We’re all excited to watch our young golfers play, compete and at the same time have fun,” he added.

In 2019 when JGFP last had its Inter-School golf before the COVID-19 pandemic, La Salle Zobel and British School Manila ruled all divisions, as the former dominated the junior high and senior high team divisions, while the latter won titles in the middle and lower schools.

Ateneo is also seeing action along with Assumption Antipolo and Assumption San Lorenzo, La Salle Greenhills, Xavier School, Maria Montessori School, Noblesse International School, Home School Global, Lyceum of the Philippines Cavite, School of Tomorrow, Our Lady of Assumption Academy, Davao Christian High School, Immaculate Conception Academy, International School Manila, The Beacon Academy, National University Laguna, Learning Links Academy, Colegio San Agustin Makati and Gracewood Academy Pasig.

Also entered are Don Bosco Makati, Singapore School Manila, GCF South Metro Christian, and Southwoods International. Other participating schools are Korean school AIIS, Ateneo Cebu, University of St. La Salle Integrated School, Victory Christian International School, Imus National National High School, Mary Help of Christian College, La Salle Zobel, Acacia Waldorf School, BF Homes School Inc., Old Gat Andres Bonifacio High School, Santiago Elementary School, Living Stone International School and Letran Calamba.

Ateneo and Xavier have the most entries with 52 and 31, respectively.

