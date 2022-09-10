Oliver Gan and Co. vie for places in Junior Golf Foundation board

THE group led by former Philippine Junior Golf champion Oliver Gan is determined to make improvements as they seek spots in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) board.

Gan, a former Games and Amusements Board adviser for golf who also organizes tournaments for young shotmakers, said he will be in a better position to help in the development of the junior golfers in the country as an official of the federation.

“We want to help and we also want to improve the quality so we can produce junior golfers who can compete for titles in international events,” said Gan, a former program officer for NCR at the Philippine Sports Institute - a branch of the Philippine Sports Commission.

“Also, by having this election finally this year, the young golfers - as well as their parents - they’re the champions already because whoever wins we all know that there will be a program for the JGFP,” added Gan.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gan is working with Jun Cedo, Mariel Macasaet, Baltaire Balanguan, AJ Adivisio, Aurelio Gomez, Ely Saludar and Lue de Guzman under the team of Outstanding Golfers Achievement Nationwide.

Watch Now

They face the team headed by incumbent JGFP president Nikki Ng.

The proxy voting already started last Sept. 4, while the final onsite voting and counting ballots is set Sept. 24 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmarinas, Cavite.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.