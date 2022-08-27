Rianne Malixi, three OGan Cup winners set to see action in Thai jungolf tilt

LEANDRO Bagtas and Monique Arroyo led the winners in the first Oliver Gan Junior Golf Fellowship Invitational at The Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

Bagtas ruled the Division 1 college class with a 74, besting Mika Arroyo in the 18-hole meet organized by former Philippine junior golfer champion Oliver Gan.

Monique Arroyo won the Division 1 Grade 10-12 with a 71, beating Edison Tabilin’s 74 for the title in the event that gathered more than 100 junior golfers.

Nicole Gan ruled the Division 1 Grade 4-6 level girls with an 83.

Rianne Malixi took part in an exhibition event in conjunction with the jungolf competition and together with Bagtas, Arroyo, and Gan, will see action in the Thailand Junior Golf Championship in October.

The spots were offered by the Thailand Golf Association to Gan, a former Games and Amusements Board adviser for golf.

“Rianne has improved a lot, that’s why she has earned an outright position for this tournament in Thailand,” said Gan, a former program officer for NCR at the Philippine Sports Institute, a branch of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Oliver Gan says Rianne Malixi has earned an outright spot to the Philippine delegation seeing action in the Thailand Junior Golf Championship.

Gan added that there is still a possibility for others to join the team via another tournament next month.

Race Manhit topped the boys Division 1 Grade 4-6 with a 79, while Ryuji Suzuki ruled the Division 1 Grade K3 with an 86 in the tournament supported by Riviera golf club led by its chairman Norman Legaspi.

Other winners in Division 2 were Matthew Lee (98) in the college category, Joaquin de Grano (87) in Grade 10-12, Samarah Torres (103) in Grade 4-6 and Martina Oben (94) in Grade 7-9.

In Division 3, the winners include Lucas de Guzman in Elite (77), Stephanie Gan (67) in Sports 5-6, Nathan Belandres (77) in Sports 11-15, and Brianna Macasaet (65) in Sports 7-8.

