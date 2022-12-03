JGFP Inter-School Championship final round set at Mimosa

ATENEO and La Salle-Zobel aim for titles in the two-day final round of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Inter-School Championship at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clarkfield, Pampanga.

Through three rounds, the La Salle Zobel team of Zachary Castro, Tae Won Kim, Zhan Medina, Santino Magtalas and Rafa Ilas leads the field with 236 points in the Senior High, a category for Grades 10, 11 and 12. In second is Xavier with 228 points and Ateneo with 206.

The final round of the tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will be played at Mimosa after Eagle Ridge, Riviera and Intramuros hosted the first three rounds.

In the Junior High bracket of Grades 7, 8 and 9, La Salle Zobel leads with 209 points, followed by Xavier with 191 points and International School of Manila with 149.

In the Middle School category of Grades 4, 5 and 6, Ateneo has 178 points, La Salle Zobel carries 91 points and Xavier sports 86 points.

The JGFP tournament organized by its president Oliver Gan, also features competition in K1 to Grade 3.

This is the first time that the JGFP has conducted a tournament after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The event is backed by Mimosa, Gaisano Malls, Hanabishi, Skyfkakes, PC Personal Collection, Blackwater and Huawei.