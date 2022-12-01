Manila Southwoods repeats as Fil-Am seniors champ as Luisita wavers

Baguio — Manila Southwoods marched to the crown without much challenge from longtime rival Luisita in the final round of the seniors tournament in the 72nd Fil-Am Men’s Invitational.

Southwoods posted its lowest output of the tournament of 106 but Luisita could do no better than a matching score, allowing the Cavite-based seniors team to win comfortably by 11 points with a 463 output over four rounds.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“My rookies delivered,” said Southwoods captain Freddie Mendoza, referring to Jun Plana and Manfred Guangko, who played the seniors event for the first time after being with the regular team for many years.

Plana, who has been playing in the Fil-Am for around 25 years now, was the top gunner for the Cavite-based squad in all four days. He ended with a 29 to emerge as the best scorer in Seniors I.

Judd Roy and Raul Miñoza each shot 26 and Gunagko added 25.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Luisita limps home

Luisita got 29 from Chino Raymundo, 28 from Rodel Mangulabnan, 26 from Benjie Sumulong and 23 from Dan Cruz to round out their 452 total.

“Marty (Ilagan) got his baptism of fire as a rookie. We gave it our best shot. We will come back stronger next year,” said non-playing skipper Jeric Hechanova.

Watch Now

The Alpha Phi Omega Golfers (107-379) captured the crown in the Am-Championship over Srixon-IMG (109-374) at the Camp John Hay Golf Club.

Dugong Bughaw (101-372), Manila Southwoods-2 (105-354) and Megafiber (94-353) completed the top 5.