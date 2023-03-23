Qualifiers for Junior World Golf Championships gets going at Eagle Ridge

THE stage is set for the Philippine qualifying meet of the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships organized by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) on Thursday at Eagle Ridge in Cavite.

A total of 140 participants will see action, with the top four performers in each age-group advancing to the IMG world meet at golf courses in El Cajon and San Diego, California.

The Philippine qualifiers at Eagle Ridge feature competitions in the 9 to 10, 11 to 12, 13 to 14 and 15 to 18 categories.

The qualifiers for the younger age groups have been completed, with Stephanie Gaisano-Gan and Kenzo Gavin Tan topping the Under-6 class, while Kamilla Edrianna del Mundo and Sooreen Lee won in the 7-8 age group.

“It’s this time of the year again that we’re excited with the qualifying for the IMG because we all know what’s at stake,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan. “The JGFP has been an outstanding partner of the San Diego Junior Golf Association (SJGA) for the junior worlds since the 1970s and we thank them for continuing to trust the JGFP.”

“We have golfers from all local junior golf associations and organizations, from different clubs with kids coming from Baguio all the way to Zamboanga,” added Gan.