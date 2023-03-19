Miguel Tabuena pulls off great comeback in India stop of Asian Tour

MIGUEL Tabuena pulled off a great final-round comeback at The DGC Open to end a five-year title drought in the Asian Tour on Sunday.

The 28-year old Filipino pro fired a seven-under par 65 at the Delhi Golf Club in India to overcome a six-shot deficit against overnight leader Rashid Khan.

He finished with a 12-under par 276 total to beat Khan by one shot, highlighting his final round with a long birdie putt on No. 12 and an approach to tap-in distance on no. 16.

Khan closed with a 72.

The third Asian Tour victory of his career was worth P7.3 million for Tabuena, who won the Philippine Open in 2015 and the Queen's Cup in Thailand in 2018.

Another Filipino, Justin Quiban, closed with a 73 to tie for 14th on 4-under while Lloyd Jefferson Go shared 21st at 2-under after a 71.