Guido Van der Valk repeats as TCC Invitational champ

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Guido Van der Valk rode on a near-impeccable frontside charge to win by five shots over Lloyd Go after a 73 as the rest of the field succumbed to the stifling heat and high winds at The Country Club Invitational on Friday.

Not even a backside 40 that could easily ruin one’s title drive in big-time championships could stymie Van der Valk’s claim to a second straight championship in the Philippine Golf Tour’s centerpiece event as he built too much of a buffer – eight shots over Go – with a frontside 33 spiked by four birdies against a lone bogey.

Van der Valk assembled a six-over 294 total, built on a first-round 73 and a couple of 74s, to pocket the record P2 million purse in four days of hard work and tests after emerging the best in what had been billed as the Don Pocholo Razon Memorial Cup for the second straight time.

“It’s an honor to win this tournament twice. It’s very special to win back-to-back and I’m super happy that I managed to do it,” said Van der Valk, who became the only champion to repeat in 16 editions of the annual championship.

There were no TCC Invitationals in 2015-16 and 2021-22.

“I played really good after 9 holes but I struggled a little bit at the back but I had enough of a buffer to still be comfortable," added Van der Valk. "I’m thrilled to have done this again and I look forward to defending my title next year.”

He set the pace with three others with 73s on Tuesday. But while Jerson Balasabas, Clyde Mondilla and Jay Bayron faded one after the other, Van der Valk stayed steady and took solo control with a 74 halfway through then kept a two-shot lead – after blowing a five-stroke bulge in the stretch – with another two-over card in moving day.

Go, who grabbed a spot in the championship flight with a third round-best 71, snatched runner-up honors, worth a whopping P1 million, with a 299 after a 74 as Gialon fell apart with a wave of bogeys in heat and wind for a six-over card.

Micah Shin, winner here in 2018, carded a 74 and tied 2004 champion Tony Lascuna, who turned in a 75, at third at 301 and split the combined P948,000 purse.

Clyde Mondilla, who lost to Van der Valk by one in a thrilling 2020 final, skied to a 77 and wound up fifth at 303 worth P288,000.