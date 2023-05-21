Juvic Pagunsan wins in Ibaraki for second Japan Golf Tour title

JUVIC Pagunsan bagged his second Japan Golf Tour title, firing a closing four-under 66 on Sunday to win the Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament.

The 45-year-old Pagunsan started the day with a one-stroke lead and ended up winning by two strokes at 23-under 257 at Toride Kokusai Golf Club in Ibaraki.

The former Asian Tour top earner, who had earlier rounds of 64-63-64, pocketed ¥12 million (around P4.8 million).

Taihei Sato, who entered the fourth round in fifth spot, had a tournament-best 62, but that was not enough as he ended up two strokes off Pagunsan.

PHOTO: jgto.org

Pagunsan won the Mizuno Open in 2021, his first title on the Japan Golf Tour.

Justin de los Santos shot a fourth-round 63 for a 15-under 265 total and a shere of 14th spot worth ¥944,000.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN