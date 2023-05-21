Juvic Pagunsan wins in Ibaraki for second Japan Golf Tour title

JUVIC Pagunsan bagged his second Japan Golf Tour title, firing a closing four-under 66 on Sunday to win the Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament.
The 45-year-old Pagunsan started the day with a one-stroke lead and ended up winning by two strokes at 23-under 257 at Toride Kokusai Golf Club in Ibaraki.
The former Asian Tour top earner, who had earlier rounds of 64-63-64, pocketed ¥12 million (around P4.8 million).
Taihei Sato, who entered the fourth round in fifth spot, had a tournament-best 62, but that was not enough as he ended up two strokes off Pagunsan.
Pagunsan won the Mizuno Open in 2021, his first title on the Japan Golf Tour.
Justin de los Santos shot a fourth-round 63 for a 15-under 265 total and a shere of 14th spot worth ¥944,000.