Castillo shoots 70 to rule 9th PSA Golf Cup at Manila Southwoods

MUSONG Castillo of the Philippine Daily Inquirer shot a two-under 70 under the System 36 format to capture the overall title in the 9th Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Golf Cup at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

The Inquirer assistant sports editor banked on a key birdie on the water-laced par-3 No. 16 of the Legends course to foil two others for the overall championship in the revival of the annual tournament hosted by Manila Southwoods.

PSA Cup full results

The battle for the overall title headed to a wild finish after Castillo, Jong Arcano and Dr. Ian Laurel matched one-under par cards heading to the closing holes. Arcano of Inquirer Golf went on to clinch the Class A crown with a 71 while Jun Engracia edged Dodo Catacutan of Spin.ph for second via countback after both players matched par 72s.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In Class B, PSA president and Philippine Star sports editor Nelson Beltran emerged as champion with an 81. Dr. Laurel also carded a 71 to rule the sponsors and friends division with Coco Torre, the gen-sec of the PFF, nipping PFF president Nonong Araneta for second after both posted 73s.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Daily Tribune golf editor Marc Reyes placed second in Class B with 83, besting Aldrin Quinto of Spin.ph via countback in the tournament backed by ICTSI, San Miguel Corp., the Philippine Football Federation, Philippine Airlines, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, the Philippine Basketball Association, the Premier Volleyball League, Sen. Chiz Escudero, Milo Best Center, Akari, Aces, Shakey's, Batangas Rep. Eric Buhain, Jeff Cheng and MacBeth.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph